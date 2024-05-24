Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda in talks to star in YRF projects?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : After giving an impressive performance in the series 'Big Girls Don't Cry' actor Aneet Padda is in talks to join Yash Raj Films projects.

As per a source, "There is a strong buzz that Aneet Padda has been signed by YRF after smashing her auditions. She is being given a huge film for her debut as the quintessential YRF heroine. The company feels Aneet is a talent to watch out for and is planning to give her a huge debut film."

The source added, "YRF is set to launch 4 exciting new talents over the course of one year. Aditya Chopra has always punted big on newcomers and invested in giving them massive launch films. These 4 new talents will also get similar launchpads. Aneet Padda is the next big discovery at YRF and they will go all out for her."

The source also shared, "Aneet has already bagged a three film contract with YRF. She will now be managed by YRF Talent exclusively."

'Big Girls Don't Cry', is a coming-of-age school drama set against the backdrop of a fictionalised all-girls boarding school.

Series created by Nitya Mehra and directed by a team including Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.

The women-led ensemble cast features Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda.

'Big Girls Don't Cry' is streaming on OTT platform from March 14.

