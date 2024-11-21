"Big opportunity for me to perform in this festival": Sunny Kaushal expresses his excitement for IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Actor Sunny Kaushal attended the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Talking to ANI, Sunny said that he is very excited and nervous as he will perform in the inaugration ceremony.

He said, "I am feeling abosulety fantastic because it is 55th editon of IFFI and it's a very big opportunity for me to perform in the IFFI. So, I am excited and nervous for the performance. Please wish me luck."

Khushboo Sundar also arrived in Goa and attended the inaugration ceremony of IFFI 2024.

Talking to mediapersons, she said, "I think it's a brilliant idea which was brought here few years back because you can't keep having different places for one festival. So, it is very important for us to have one place which actually talks about the most happening festival of India."

Sanya Malhotra was also spotted and showed her excitement for IFFI.

"I am very excited, first reason is that my film 'Mrs' has an Asia premiere which will be on November 22. This film is very close to my heart and people praised this film worldwide. So, I am very happy that he has an Asia premiere," Sanya said.

She added, "I am also performing tonight with Sunny Kaushal. So, I am excited about my performance also."

Sanya also talked about the importance of this festival. She shared, "I think it is very important as we are recognised by our films and i loved about this festival is celebrating Indian Cinema."

Actor Ishaan Khatter shared his experience about IFFI 20424. He shared his memories related to IFFI to ANI.

He said, "Once, I was a student delegate of this festival. I spent 10 days here by watching 5 films in a day. I learnt many things by watching movies here. My first film 'On The Clouds" was premiered here. So, IFFI is close to my heart."

Aimee Baruah also attended the IFFI 2024 inaugration ceremony and talked to mediapersons.

She said, "Our youth got advantage and I hope our youngsters will come forward and will give us movies that will inspire us."

intradmin/ANI-20241120175945.jpg

IFFI 2024 will present over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers. With the selection of celebrated titles and award-winning films from the global circuit, this year's festival is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Notably, the organisers have planned to come up with an extensive tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa till November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor