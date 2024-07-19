Big Sean announces new album 'Better Me Than You'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Big Sean announced his new album titled 'Better Me Than You'.

As per Variety, the album will be out on August 9. He shared the update a day after Kanye West's fan reportedly leaked a version of his new album.

The rapper, who acknowledged the leak of his album by releasing a snippet of a song produced by Alchemist, also dropped a new single called 'Yes' with the album announcement, giving a preview of what to expect from the project.

Recently "On the Radar Freestyle", Big Sean rapped, "I got better things to do than find someone to beef with." Some social media users claimed that it was a shot at Kendrick Lamar. But soon after, media personality DJ Hed tweeted that he spoke with Sean who told him that the bar was not intended for Lamar, but rather a "different Gemini."

That, according to the leaker, was Kanye West, who helped jumpstart Sean's career back in the day. The two have had recent public issues, with West claiming in 2021 that signing Sean to his G.O.O.D. Music shingle was "the worst thing I've ever done."

The leaker stated that they unveiled the album because of Sean's disrespect. But Sean rejected the notion that the leaker put out the 14-track album at West's bidding, according to Variety.

Sean's fans are now eagerly excited for the release of the album.

