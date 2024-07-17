Bigg Boss 10 Star Lopamudra Raut Graces Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Celebration

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant's wedding was attended by many renowned celebrities. Actor and former Miss India and winner of the prestigious international beauty pageant Miss United Continents Lopamudra Raut. She clicked a picture with the newlywed couple which has gone viral on social media.

Lopamudra was seen wearing traditional yet classy look for the occasion in a pink shimmery saree with diamond and Sapphire necklace. Miss India hailing from Nagpur was a part of Colors TV popular reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 10.

Anant and Radhika left for Jamnagar their hometown right after their wedding reception. The video of Jamnagar giving warm welcome to them has all over social media. The Ambani's wedding was a huge affair Celebs like Kardashian's sisters, Jhon Cena and many other big names were present at event.

