Bigg Boss 13 reunion: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra pose at Arti Singh's sangeet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : The wedding festivities of actor Arti Singh are going on in full swing. Ahead of her special day, she hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Among the attendees were her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and Paras Chhabra.

Arti Singh is all set to marry her fiance Dipak Chauhan on April 25.

Bride-to-be Arti Singh looked beautiful in a green lehenga, while her fiance Dipak Chauhan complemented her with a printed kurta and dhoti.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shefali Jariwala treated fans with the inside pictures.

One of the pictures captured, Arti happily posing with Shefali Jariwala, her husband Parag Tyagi, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh and Suyyash Rai.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Meri Arti ki shadi."

Rashami Desai wore a sequinned pink lehenga, accentuated by a diamond neckpiece.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also opted for a pink lehenga for the occasion.

Mahira Sharma also attended the function in her beautiful outfit.

Hindustani Bhau posed for the paps in kurta pyjama.

Arti Singh gave a stunning performance at her sangeet.

The video captured Arti wearing a beautiful vibrant green sleeveless lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery and statement jewellery with it. She was seen dedicating a performance to her family and close friends.

Bride-to-be performed on songs like 'Aangan Galiyan Chaubara Chod Chali Bachpan Sara' and 'Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai' among others.

Apart from Bigg Boss 13 contestants, several other celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, and Yuvika Chaudhary attended the function in style.

Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows.

