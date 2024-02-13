Bigg Boss 14 Fame Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan Part Ways After Two Years of Dating

Telly town favourite couple Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan who met on the set of Bigg Boss 14 have parted their ways. The couple confirm breaking the relationship in a recent interview. Eijaz has moved out of their Malad house while Pavitra continues to stay in the same house.

While Talking to the Bombay Times Pavitra said, “Everything has a shelf life, nothing is permanent. Even in relationships, there can be a shelf life. There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last."

Reports say the ex-couple stayed together for five months after the breakup, caused by incompatibilities. Pavitra remains at the Malad residence, while Eijaz moved out last month. They dated for over two years and announced their engagement on October 3 last year, planning to marry in 2023. However, with no wedding plans in sight as the year ended, it appeared that all was not well between them.

In 2022, Eijaz proposed to Pavitra and captured the moment on his camera. He shared a series of photos showing off a ring, which left the actress surprised. In the caption, he wrote: "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, it's never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me? She said "yes". The couple met on the set of a popular reality show and sparked dating rumors after a rocky start. Their relationship developed beyond the sets of the show, and they soon moved into their Malad residence together. Since then, the couple has lived together under the same roof.

