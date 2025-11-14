Bigg Boss 15 Fame Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash To Get Married Soon? Here What We Know

Television's popular couple Karan Kundra who met on Bigg Boss 15 set are together since 2021. Many time rumours about them breaking up surfaced, however their relationship has been strong. Karan wished to get married as soon as season ended, however Tejasswi and her parents wanted to wait for atleast a year. Tejasswi, revealed on Bharti Singh's podcast that "My mom was like, 'Tumlog abhi hi bahar aaye ho, 1 saal ek dusre ke sath real world me raho." Tejasswi further shared that her family never doubted Karan; it was her own nature that stopped them from feeling completely assured.

Tejasswi admits to falling deeply in love often, prompting her mother to advise her and her partner to take their time and ensure their relationship is right. When questioned about parental concerns, Tejasswi stated her parents trust her judgment, as she has a history of making sound decisions.

Tejasswi On Marriage

Tejasswi said Karan's family is "very nice." She also explained that they don't pressure each other to like each other's families, and this understanding has made their relationship easier. Regarding marriage plans for 2026, she mentioned that they are talking about it but are still unsure about what will happen.