Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundra's sister is unhappy with Tejasswi, says she ‘can’t stand’ how Tejasswi treats him

Bigg Boss lovey-dovey couple Tejasswi and Karan are making headlines since they came close to each other. Fans have also given a Hashtag to the due called "TejRan", not only their romance but their fights are also talk of the show.

Recently, Karan's sister Meenu reacted to the duo's fight and said she is unhappy with Tejasswi because of the "hurt" she give to him (Karan). A fan on Twitter asked Karan's sister to ‘accept’ Tejasswi as it would be good for Karan, to which Meenu replied “Hun-I don’t know her from Adam to like or dislike her, I just can’t stand the way she treats my brother-I dislike the hurt she causes Karan-he is all that matters to me!”

Earlier, Meenu also hinted at Tejasswi and said that Karan is got rid of ‘all the garbage and fake love’ from his system because the duo fought on that episode. After which Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar came in support of her sister and hit back at Meenu, he tweeted “She is standing with her ‘people’ right from Day 1. And when she takes a stand for herself, she’s called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language… She’s my sister, a daughter, a woman! Let’s maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss.”

It now seems that Karan and Tejasswi's family is yet to accept their relationship and don't like this duo at their terms.