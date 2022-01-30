'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty evicted, roots for Pratik Sehajpal

Mumbai, Jan 30 After spending 163 days in the Bigg Boss house, and grabbing headlines for her almost daily spats with Tejassvi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Devoleen Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty found herself being evicted from the "Bigg Boss 15" finale.

That leaves three finalists left in the fray and they are Pratik Sehajpal, the favourite to win the contest, Karan Kundrra and his romantic interest, Tejassvi Prakash. Shamita's parents were in the audience when she was evicted.

Pratik held Shamita's hand as Deepika Padukone and her "Gehraiyaan" cast-mate Siddhant Chaturvedi declared who was being evicted.

When Shamita walked out of the house, she was greeted with a thunderous applause. And she brought the house down with her dance performance with boyfriend (and ex-Bigg Boss contestant) Raqesh Bapat to "Pushpa" number "Sami Sami", which was picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the superhit movie.

Salman said he was "shocked" about Shamita's eviction. Raqesh echoed the sentiment.

Shamita said she was happy to have reached the finale and added that she wanted to see Pratik lift the winner's trophy. "He eats and breathes the show and visualises the trophy in his hand every day," she told Salman.

