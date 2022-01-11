'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty is new captain of the house after winning captaincy task

Mumbai, Jan 11 Shamita Shetty has been chosen as the captain of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. She is also the new VIP contestant.

Tejasswi no longer carries VIP status. But it will be clear once the episode goes on air.

It all started with the task to choose a new captain of the house. The non-VIP contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Abhijeet Bichukale, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have to decide the new captain of the house.

Though it is not easy for them, they discuss who can be a better option from VIPs which includes Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash.

Nishant tells Pratik: "I can choose anyone except Rakhi."

Shamita promises to be a 'fair captain' in the game, Rakhi shows her disagreement. Abhijit and Nishant lock horns while trying to decide a name, and Nishant says that if the task gets cancelled, it will be all because of Abhijit.

Rakhi comes in support of Abhijeet and helps him to play against Shamita. On the other hand, Shamita feels that Rakhi has taken the game in her own hands and is going against the house.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor