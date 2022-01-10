'Bigg Boss 15': Umar Riaz hits back at choreographer Geeta Kapur for demeaning him

After getting evicted from 'Bigg Boss 15', Umar Riaz took to Twitter and called out choreographer Geeta Kapur for demeng him by mixing his profession with his behaviour.

For the unversed, Geeta appeared as a guest panelist in the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, she questioned Umar, who is a doctor by profession, for his aggression and said, "I do not know him (Umar) at all and I just know him because of the show. He had mentioned that his profession is of a surgeon. I would like to tell you Umar when you come out of this house, I'll never want to be treated with someone with aggression like yours."

However, Geeta's remarks did not go down well with Umar.

Umar took to Twitter and gave a befitting reply to Geeta in a dignified manner.

"@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me," he wrote.

Actor Kisher Merchant, too, felt that Geeta's remarks were "unwanted."

"With all due respect but I think what Geeta Ma said about Umar was a very big and unwanted statement," she tweeted.

Umar was indulged in a fistfight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during one of the tasks. Then, Bigg Boss left it to the audience to decide whether he should stay in 'Bigg Boss 15' or not. Unfortunately, on Sunday, Umar, who is 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz's brother, was voted out.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor