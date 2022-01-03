Bigg Boss 15 updates: Does Bigg Boss evict Umar from the show, after he gets physical with Pratik?

As Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, Vishal Singh, and Munmun Dutta entered the show, they gave many challenges to the house contestant, and as per promo, it is seen that the contestants this time has taken the challenge very seriously and not ready to give up or cancel it.



But tasks without fights in Bigg Boss house is incomplete and following the tradition Devoleena and Abhijit again gets into a huge fight. The promo shows Devoleena taking a stand for her friend Pratik during the task which gets Abhijit upset. The promo shows Devoleena shouting at Abhijit “Task ke bahane kya gandagi faila raha tha wahan pe?" Abhijit says, “Mujhe abhi baat nahi karni tujhse"



Devoleena then told him, “Ek number ka gandagi hai tu, tere uper toh thookna he chahiye" She also shouted at him for bringing Pratik's parents' name in the task, after which both of them tried to get physical but other contestants stopped them. The promo also shows that Abhijit holds a water bottle to throw on Devoleena.

While the next promo shows that Umar and Pratik get into an ugly fight, during the task which Umar gets physical with Pratik and tries to push him down. Seeing this violent act Bigg Boss also confronts it and slams the contestants for getting physical. And says "Show ke 14 ve hafte me pochne ke bad Bigg Boss iss unuchit vahevar par rok lagate hai or Umar ko iss ghar se" and the promo ends.