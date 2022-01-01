Bigg Boss 15 updates: Salman Khan calls Abhijit Bichukale "Sukha hua Nana Patekar"

Bigg Boss 15's new year episode is going to be all firey as the host of the show Salman Khan slams the contestant on canceling the task. The latest promo of Bigg Boss shows that Salman gets angry with the contestants as they always try to cancel the task.

He especially gets angry at Shamita and Abhijit because of their inappropriate behavior during the conversation. The promo shows that Abhijit is yawning while Salman is talking, after watching him yawning the host gets angry and asked him to leave and sleep in the bedroom, Salman is seen saying "Jao jao, jake so jao. Ye sab mere samne nahi chalega."

On the other hand, he also shouts as Shamita Shetty for who raises her voice in front of the host, she was seen complaining about the contestant's behavior during the task in a very loud voice, to which Salman gets angry and say's "What the f*** Shamita." After which Shamita Shetty walks out, and this behavior of her heats up the environment even more.

However, the next promo shows, Salman is been chilling out with contestants of the house, popular faces like Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam has also seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss sets, during the interactions Salman is seen joking all the time with guest and contestants. The guest praised Abhijit so much, they said they like his dance and music, to which Salman replies “Dance ka D, Music ka M aur Sangeet ka S bhi wo sukhe hue Nana Patekar ko nahi aata,” and this comment leaves every into splits.