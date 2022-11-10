'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam to make a re-entry to the show

Mumbai, Nov 10 After being expelled from 'Bigg Boss 16', contestant Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show.

According to a source close to , makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or will she make re-entry over the weekend.

Archana was asked to leave the 'Bigg Boss 16' house after she got into a fight with co-housemate Shiv Thakre. She said that she would slap him post which she went and held him by the neck in anger.

Post the incident, contestants Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen protesting and demanding her eviction from the show.

