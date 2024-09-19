Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Opens up About Engagement and Breakup with Emirati Girl

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik got engaged to an Emirati girl this year and got married too. But after a few months of engagement, they broke off the relationship. Abdu said that their engagement was broken due to cultural differences. At the same time, he has revealed that the trolling he got after the engagement had a negative effect on his relationship.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Abdu Rozik said- Amira took this decision very hard. One of the hardest parts for them was the constant trolling we had to deal with after the announcement of our engagement. This had a profound effect on his mental health.

Abdu went on to say- As much as I wanted to protect him from this, it became clear that this negativity is eating our relationship. At the moment we both are trying to give each other space to heal emotionally.