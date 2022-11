Bigg Boss 16: Shalin gets angry over Sumbul, kicks table

Mumbai, Nov 24 In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', there will be a major clash between Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer.

Shalin will lose his cool, which will leave Sumbul crying, according to the promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram.

In the clip, Shalin gets angry at Sumbul and says: "Why the f**k you are talking to us? Dur raho! Dimag kharab hai kya?" he kicks the table in anger.

In the room, Tina punches the wall and says: "Mera character assassination kar rahe hai."

A teary-eyed Sumbul says: "Ismein aadhe se zyada baatein maine nahi kahi hai" Shiv, Stan and others try to calm her down.

Later, Shalin and Tina are sitting in the room and Bigg Boss announces season's first wildcard entrant.

Actor Fahmaan Khan enters the house and Sumbul rushes to hug him.

She says: "Yeh sapna hai kya tu sachi mein aagaya, tu toh nahi aane wala tha".

Fahmaan says, "Meko laga tujhe zaroorat hai."

Sajid asks Sumbul if she is happy and she says: "Main bohot khush hu, yeh aa gaya mujhe aur kuch nahi chahiye."

