Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Ankita Lokhande Evicted on Fourth Position, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar in the Race Now

Bigg Boss 17's most popular contestant, Ankita Lokhande, has been eliminated from the show. She was a possible show winner, but now Ankita Lokhande is out of Bigg Boss 17. While in Salman Khan's show, he had made a lot of headlines. Ankita Lokhande entered Bigg Boss 17 with her husband, Vicky Jain. In such a situation, love between husband and wife and a lot of fights were also seen in the show. Ankita Lokhande was one of the top 5 finalists. Before her, Arun Mashetti was evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

#BiggBoss17 Finale Eviction News Alert - Ankita Lokhande has been evicted on 4th Position.



Congrats #MannaraChopra Fans - Truth Won — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) January 28, 2024

According to The Khabari's Twitter handle, Arun Mahashetty has been a part of Salman Khan's show since the beginning. In Bigg Boss 17, he was frequently seen bonding with Tehelka. He also made headlines for his participation in various tasks throughout the show.

It is rumoured that the winner of Bigg Boss 17 will be announced at 12 o'clock. Consequently, the voting lines will reopen at 11:45 am. All the contestants have expressed their excitement about potentially winning the show.