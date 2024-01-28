Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Arun Mashetty Evicted From Race, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar Reach Top 4

As the much-awaited night of BB17 finally unfolds on Sunday, January 28, Arun Mashetty bids farewell to the Bigg Boss house, securing the 5th position. Arun Mashetty, known for his outspoken nature and strong opinions has been evicted from the final race. The Hyderabadi YouTuber leaves behind a memorable legacy as the competition among Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar contestants escalates, promising an exciting showdown ahead.

Mashetty's eviction leaves the finalists and the audience on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the grand reveal of the Bigg Boss 17 winner. As the countdown begins, contestants and viewers are buzzing with excitement and curiosity, eager to discover who will emerge victorious and walk away with the prestigious Bigg Boss 17 Winner's prize and trophy.

According to reports, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan hosted the first eviction task in Bigg Boss 17 Finale where the top 5 contestants were called into the activity room. Some fish pond task was held where if the water turned black then he or she was evicted. Hence, Arun was dumped first from the race.