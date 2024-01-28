Bigg Boss 17 Finale Voting Lines to Open for Top 2 Finalists for a Limited Time; Here's How to Vote

We are just a few hours away from seeing the trophy of Bigg Boss 17 as the five finalists – Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashetty – remain standing after weeks of drama, fights, and unexpected twists. But the power now lies in your hands, viewers! Voting lines are officially open, and it's up to you to decide who walks away with the crown.

The clock is ticking! Voting lines are open on the JioCinema app. So fire up the app, choose your champion, and make your voice heard! Remember, every vote counts! Who will you crown the winner of Bigg Boss 17? The choice is yours!

CONFIRMED! There will be LIVE VOTING between Top-2 of #BiggBoss17



Be READY with multiple devices to vote on JioCinema!!! One last time. #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 28, 2024

Here's How to Vote:

Salman Khan confirmed that the voting lines for the top two contestants will be re-opened at 11:45 pm. To vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 17 finalist, one needs to download and install the JioCinema application. The app is available on Android and iOS. After downloading the app, one needs to log in by submitting details like name and contact number. Once this is done, one can visit the Bigg Boss 17 section and then click on ‘Vote Now’ or you can also scan a QR code to vote now. It will then display the names and photographs of the five finalists. Choose your favourite contestant and then click on ‘Vote Now’.