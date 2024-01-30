Bigg Boss 17 First Runner-Up Abhishek Kumar Takes Home Rs..., More Than Winner Munawar Faruqi's Prize Money

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 17 was one of the most controversial seasons of all time. After weeks of clashes, suspenseful moments, and high-voltage drama, India finally got its winner on Sunday. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of season 17, defeating Abhishek and Mannara. Mannara secured the second runner-up position, while Abhishek took the first runner-up spot. Munawar Faruqui won 50 lakhs cash price shiny trophy and a brand-new car. Well, Bigg boss fans are wondering what runner-up first gets.

Abhishek, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, received only his total fees from the show, not any prize money. Abhishek Kumar won hearts with his remarkable journey on the show and received a hefty sum of Rs 75 lakhs, surpassing the winner’s prize money. Abhishek charged an impressive Rs 5 lakhs per week for his participation.

Meanwhile, after returning back from BB17 house Abhishek express his gratitude, he posted on his Instagram story, stating, "Thank you so much, everyone, for your love and support. I will be forever grateful. And I’m with you all forever. #AbhishekAvengers."