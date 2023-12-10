Bigg Boss 17: K-pop star Aoora opens up about the language barriers, love for India

Bigg Boss 17 welcomes a new wild card contestant, K-pop singer Aoora, who has expressed his deep love for India and his Instagram account is proof. Concerns were raised about the potential language barrier, given that Aoora is Korean, and the show is conducted in Hindi. In response to these concerns, Aoora has revealed how he will deal with language barrier and effectively communicating within the Bigg Boss house and his strategy to stay in this house.

In an interview with India Today, Aoora shared his thoughts on cultural differences, expressing excitement for the new experiences ahead. He mentioned, "I am thrilled because this will be my first time on such a show, and many things are intriguing. Living with strangers, doing chores together, and cooking together... I aim to make new friends and cherish these moments." Regarding the language barrier, he mentioned, "I do have some knowledge of Hindi, and I'm prepared to communicate in simple Hindi. I'm ready for it. I'll try to understand Hindi and teach some Korean in return. Interestingly, not knowing Hindi is an advantage for me as I'm an emotional person, and this language barrier might make it easier for me to detach myself. My goals are simple—I want to spread happiness and positive energy to everyone." Aoora's positive outlook and willingness to adapt seem promising for his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Who is Aoora?

Aoora, formerly a member of the group Double-A and its subunit Aoora and Hoik, made his debut in September 2009 with the song "Love Back." Transitioning to a solo career, he debuted in March 2014 with the digital single "Body Part." Some of his notable songs include "69" (2013), "Morning, Lunch, and Dinner," "Coffee" (2016), and "Black Sugar" (2022). Aoora has showcased his musical versatility and creativity throughout his career.