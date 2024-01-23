Bigg Boss 17 Mid-Week Eviction: Is Vicky Jain Evicted Just Before Grand Finale?

Bigg boss 17 is just a week ahead from his finale and this season have already seen a lot of drama and twist. This season Bigg Boss declared himself that he is going to be Baias towards the players who are good for the show. In show Vicky and Ankita Lokhande has been in news for whole season, their husband wife relationship has been questioned by many. If reports are to be believed it is said that Vicky Jain, one of the strongest contenders in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 17, has been eliminated from the show just days before the grand finale.

The elimination was announced in a new promo that was shared on the show's social media channels on January 23. The promo showed Jain being called into the confession room by Bigg Boss, where he was told that he had been voted out by the public. Jain's elimination came as a shock to many fans, who had expected him to be one of the finalists. He was a popular contestant who had been praised for his gameplay and his relationship with his wife, Ankita Lokhande, who is also a contestant on the show.

Breaking #VickyJain has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 22, 2024

With Jain's elimination, the top five finalists for Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty. The grand finale of the show will air on January 28.