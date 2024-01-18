Bigg Boss 17 Race To Finale: Isha's Accusation Prompts Mannara's Sarcastic Flying Kiss

Bigg Boss 17 is reaching its thrilling finale, and the remaining contestants are engaged in intense competition. The highlight of this week's nomination task has become one of the most epic fights of the season. In this particular task, contestants had to endure a torture challenge, with Team A comprising Mannara, Munawar, Arun, and Abhishek taking on the torcher. Subsequently, it was Team B's turn, consisting of Isha, Ayesha, Ankita, and Vicky.

In the last episode, Team B attempted to gain an advantage by hiding spice packets and anything else that could potentially lead to their victory in the task. However, a twist unfolded when Bigg Boss decided to change the rules, deeming it unfair to Team A, who had already undergone a tough time. The game dynamics shifted as Team A now had the power to decide whether they wanted to continue playing the game with Team B or directly nominate them for eviction this week. The unexpected turn of events added an extra layer of drama and suspense to the already heated competition. were team A decided to take option B which ultimately nominated team A members for this week.

After Team A exited the confession room, Team B members seized the opportunity to playfully taunt them, suggesting that opting for option B was a display of weakness. However, the atmosphere took a sharp turn when a heated argument erupted between Isha and Mannara.

Isha accused Mannara of being influenced by Munawar and engaging in two-timing. In response, Mannara questioned Isha's sanity, prompting Isha to retort angrily, threatening to slap her. The exchange escalated further as Mannara confronted Isha, asking if she had ever spoken about Isha's alleged two-timing with Samarth and Abhishek.

Isha, in a sharp retort, accused Mannara of reaching the finale through fake tactics, referring to her as a "nakli Aurat" (fake woman). In a surprising response, Mannara silently blew a flying kiss, adding a touch of sarcasm to the tense moment. The confrontation between Isha and Mannara injected a dramatic twist into the ongoing dynamics of the Bigg Boss house, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.