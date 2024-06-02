Bigg Boss 17 Star Khanzaadi Shares Struggles of House-Hunting in Mumbai Due to Muslim Identity

Khanzaadi, a prominent figure from Bigg Boss 17, recently highlighted her challenges in finding accommodation in Mumbai, citing religious discrimination as a significant hurdle. While in the city, she expressed her frustration, revealing that landlords have been rejecting her solely because of her Muslim background. Khanzaadi emphasized the importance of finding a safe place to live, especially as she is alone in Mumbai without any family nearby.

Despite her years in the city and her growing recognition, she lamented facing discrimination based on her surname, Khan. She voiced concerns about the lack of unity and the potential difficulties future generations might face. In her candid statement, she underscored the injustice of being denied housing opportunities due to her religion.

Khanzaadi was born in Assam India. Her country of origin is India. Her home state is India's Assam. She is a practicing Muslim.



Khanzaadi is a rising Indian rapper YouTuber and composer whose real name is Firoza Khan. She was raised and born in Assam.



Khanzaadi entered season 2 of the renowned Indian rap competition MTV Hustle as a contestant as a result of her consistent efforts. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos of herself rapping