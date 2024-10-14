Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Was On Lawrence Bishnoi’s Hitlist In Delhi: Reports

In a shocking revelation Times Now has accessed the hitlist of the notorious Bishnoi Gang. Among the high-profile targets was comedian Munawar Faruqui, who narrowly escaped an attack thanks to crucial intelligence inputs. According to reports, Bishnoi Gang's henchmen were actively chasing Faruqui, and plans were underway to eliminate him. However, timely intervention by law enforcement, aided by intelligence, thwarted the plot, ensuring the comedian's safety. The Baba Siddique murder case continues to unravel layers of criminal activities linked to the Bishnoi Gang, raising concerns over the gang's deep-rooted network and their audacious operations targeting prominent individuals.

According to reports, two supposed shooters targeted Munawar Farooqui during an event he attended in Delhi. Sources indicate that these individuals had boarded the same flight as the comedian and subsequently checked into the Surya Hotel in South Delhi, where Farooqui was also staying. Luck seemingly favored the comedian as a police intelligence operation revealed the shooters’ intentions just in time, preventing a potential tragedy. Faruqui was the winner of Bigg Boss 17 which was hosted by Salman Khan. For the unversed Bishnoi has had a long standing fued with the Bigg Boss host.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, already infamous for the killings of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, took credit for the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Sunday. The veteran politician was known for his annual iftar parties, where Salman Khan was a regular fixture due to their friendship. Lawrence Bishnoi over the years has gained public attention due to his vow of revenge against Salman Khan.

A member of the Bishnoi community—a sect that considers the blackbuck a sacred animal—Lawrence Bishnoi was incensed when the actor was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan.Although Khan was eventually granted bail in the case, Bishnoi, who was barely five years old at the time of the incident, made it his mission to target the Bollywood star, seeking to establish a name for himself. Bishnoi's threats to Salman Khan began in 2018, when the gangster was arrested and brought to court. While in police custody, Bishnoi declared, "Salman Khan will be killed here in Jodhpur... Then, he will come to know about our real identity." At the time, the threats seemed like bravado from a criminal seeking attention.



