'Bigg Boss 17': With final eviction, show to get its final five

Mumbai, Jan 23 After spending 100 days in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the contestants must brave the final eviction drill.

Charging the air with suspense, the master of the house repeats the golden rule of this season of favouritism -- he will be in favour of those who contribute to the show. He underlines that the six finalists Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Srikanth, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar brought value to the show.

In tonight’s episode, he will be sending home one finalist, who doesn’t belong to the finale according to him. In a game-changing move, 'Bigg Boss’' decides to bring the strength of the house down to five finalists.

He rolls the dice for the last time and writes the fate of the contestants in a scroll nestled inside different makeshift birdhouses named after each housemate. The terror-stricken finalists must read the scroll assigned to them to know who the master of the house wants to evict.

Focusing on the personalities of housemates, this season has celebrated their triumphs and tested their mental prowess in dealing with challenges. This seems to have taken a toll on Mannara Chopra, who is crying copious tears after reflecting on the perceived behaviour of a few finalists.

Arun Srikanth, known for his emotional quotient notices her crestfallen face and asks what's bothering her.

In response, she asserts that she wants to head home because she can't handle the 'fakeness' of a few contestants. She declares that she would like to leave the house with tears streaming down her face. The gamer encourages her to be patient until the finale.

