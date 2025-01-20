Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Rajat Dalal Gets Eliminated, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena Become Top 2 Finalists

Rajat Dalal gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 18 house just before the final showdown. The fight for the finale trophy will be between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, and now the question is who will win the show.

Before the elimination of Rajat Dalal, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan came together for the first time in 18 years. Both relived the Andaz Apna Apna moment on the sets. The audience were happy to see two Khans in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The voting lines will be opened for the next 10 minutes to vote for Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Now it's in the fans' hands to decide who will win the show. The winner of Bigg Boss 18 is expected to receive a prize of around ₹40 to 50 lakhs along with the prestigious trophy.