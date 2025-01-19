Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Recreate Iconic Bike Ride Moment Of 'Do Mastanae' from Andaz Apna Apna

Bigg Boss 18 began with a funny moment between a contestant and Salman Khan. Chum Darang and Eisha Singh became the two finalists to get out of the Bigg Boss finale race. Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal will now fight for the finale race. Amid all this drama, we saw the reunion of two Khans after a long time on national television.

Aamir Khan came to promote his son Junaid Khan's upcoming theatrical debut film Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor. During this time, the two Khans recreated their moment from their 'Do Mastanae' movie by riding a bike.

Amar and Prem together!



Salman Khan with Aamir Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss season finale.#SalmanKhan#AamirKhan#BiggBoss#BiggBoss18Finalepic.twitter.com/vMoom0cViN — Salman Khan Domain Fan Club (@SalmanDomain) January 19, 2025

This moment of theirs has gone viral on social media; fans are happy to see the two Khans in one frame. Bigg Boss 18 is filled with full of shocking eliminations and with anticipation of who will lift stunning trophy and cash prize.