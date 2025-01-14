Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale : First Glimpse of the Trophy Revealed, Here’s How Much the Winner Will Take Home (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 18 has entered its highly anticipated finale week, with contestants Chum Darng, Karanveer Mehra, Vivan Desena, Esha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra competing for the trophy. Ahead of the grand finale, the makers have unveiled the new trophy and the winning prize.

This season’s trophy is more elegant compared to the previous one from season 17. The design features two large "B" signs symbolizing Bigg Boss, with the words "Winner Bigg Boss 18" engraved below.The identity of the winner eligible for this trophy will only be revealed during the grand finale. Fans are buzzing with anticipation as they wait to see who Salman Khan will crown as the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 18 is set to air on January 19 at 9:30 PM. A recently released promo has added to the excitement, as viewers eagerly count down to the big day. he winner of Bigg Boss 18 will walk away with ₹50 lakh along with the prestigious trophy. With only seven contestants left in the house, fans are curious to know who will make it to the top five and which two contestants will bid farewell before the finale.

Chahat Pandey was the last contestant to be evicted, just before the finale week. Her departure has left fans speculating about the next elimination and the final showdown. As the finale approaches, the suspense and excitement are at an all-time high, with fans waiting to see who will claim the title of Bigg Boss 18 winner.