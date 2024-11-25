Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan Shares Emotional Post For Salman Khan As She Makes First TV Appearance Post-Chemotherapy For Breast Cancer (Watch Video)

Hina Khan, who is currently battling breast cancer, visited the Bigg Boss season 18 set and met contestants, listened to their problems, and resolved them. While she was on the set of Bigg Boss, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress got emotional. This was Hina's first TV appearance after undergoing chemotherapy as the special guest. She was deeply touched by Salman's warm welcome and shared her feelings on social media.

On her Instagram, Hina posted photos with Salman and wrote, "Meeting Salman, who is humble and kind, teaches me so much. This time felt different; despite my exhaustion after shooting, he took the time to meet me, which truly touched my heart. After the shoot, he called me and we talked for about an hour. He asked about my health and boosted my confidence, sharing his experiences and reassuring me that I was more confident than before I left. His words gave me hope for a swift recovery."

Hina added, "I emphasize this because he didn’t have to do any of it, yet he did. Despite his busy schedule, he met me with genuine care. His kind words are not only a source of support but also a valuable lesson I will always remember. Thank you so much, Salman. Stay as you are! I will forever be grateful to you." Hina's heartfelt message resonated with her followers.

Hina Khan has a record of being part of the best running shows. She started her career with Star Plus's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata', then she was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is also a runner-up of Bigg Boss season 11, which Shilpa Shetty won. She did Kamolika, a negative character, which was completely different from her graph in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and she won hearts.