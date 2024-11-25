Saiyami Kher Trains with Real-Life Fire Fighters For Her Role In Rahul Dholakia’s Agni

Saiyami Kher, known for her dedication to her craft, is going the extra mile to bring authenticity to her role as a firefighter in the upcoming film Agni, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rahul Dholakia. In preparation for this groundbreaking character, Kher trained extensively with real-life firefighters, visiting Mumbai fire stations multiple times to gain firsthand experience of their rigorous routines, techniques, and mental resilience. Starring alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma, Agni will be one of the first films in Indian cinema to highlight the life of a female firefighter, with Kher leading a powerful portrayal of courage and commitment.

Kher shared her experience of working with Mumbai’s firefighters, saying, “as an actor with every film I have done I have gotten to learn a new skill. And I take immense pride in that. Be it horse riding for Mirzya, counting notes like a banker for choked, cricket for ghoomer and now firefighting for Agni! Preparing for this role was deeply inspiring and exciting. Spending time with real firefighters gave me an understanding of how little I knew about firefighters in our city and what all they have to endure. The number of female firefighters also was an eye opener. The training sessions were very exciting. I learned how to handle equipment, did the drills the firefighter do. Seeing the sacrifices these men and women make every day—often at great risk to themselves—was incredibly humbling. We want people witness the world of firefighters and the bravery it takes to do what they do. I wish and hope we have done justice to their commitment.”

Agni, directed by Rahul Dholakia, is an action-packed drama that aims to celebrate the bravery of firefighters while bringing attention to the challenges they face on a daily basis. With Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma joining Kher in this powerful narrative, Agni promises to bring a new level of intensity and realism to the big screen, offering audiences a closer look at the lives of those who risk everything for others’ safety.



