Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra's Wit Leaves Fans in Splits After Avinash Mishra Clash

Karan Veer Mehara and Avinash Mishra are the most talked-about contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house due to their ongoing rift. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, Avinash insulted Karan veer and warned him not to mention family. Their argument escalated to the point where they nearly came to blows before other contestants intervened.

Karan veer responded, “You’ll learn everything before you leave. Don’t worry, Papa is here.” This infuriated Avinash, who retorted, “I’ve always said there will be fights, but if you involve family, I’ll break you, regardless of who you are.”

Karanveer challenged Avinash to act on his words, leading Avinash to criticize Karan’s ability to tolerate insults about his family. Avinash exclaimed, “That’s your upbringing. I can’t tolerate it. Stay in your limits and stop bringing my family into this.” After the guests left, Avinash confronted Karanveer again, issuing a final warning: “If you mention my family again, I’ll forget this is a show and smash you, you idiot.”

Today's episode confirms that #KaranveerMehra is definitely going to be on top! 👏 The way he handled the kid trying to bully and provoke him in front of the guest was just commendable. Didn’t give the attention seeker any attention... Moj kar di! 🔥 #BiggBoss18#WeekendKaVaar… pic.twitter.com/ev38TfzVVk — no context video & memes (@vivek_karmalkar) October 20, 2024

Karan replied, “That’s your problem. Bigg Boss told me to have fun.” Avinash continued to insult Karan, calling him names. Bigg Boss then announced Hema Sharma as the first contestant to be evicted. Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter), with one praising Karan as the best male contestant in Bigg Boss history, while another claimed Avinash is Karanveer's puppet.

Comments noted Karan’s calm demeanor while Avinash yelled and pointed out that Karan made general remarks without involving family, while Avinash embarrassed himself by bringing up "parvarish." This season features contestants like Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, and Vivian Dsena, with the theme "Time Ka Taandav," airing on Colors TV and JioCinema.