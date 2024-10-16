Bigg Boss 18 Latest Promo: Avinash Mishra Evicted After Explosive Clash with Chum Darang (Watch Video)

Avinash Mishra who is one of the active members in Bigg Boss 18 show got eliminated from house following the clash with housemates. New promo released by Channel shows that Avinash Mishra got into heated argument with Chum Darang. The promo of the upcoming episode started with Bigg Boss assigning a special task that required the contestants to collectively decide whether to send two members to jail or evict one housemate. Tensions quickly escalated as Avinash became the focal point of the discussion.

During the conversation, some contestants proposed evicting Avinash, which led to a heated confrontation. Avinash defended himself, claiming, “I’m the only one who speaks up, kisi aur main dam nahi hai bolne ka,” insisting he was the only one brave enough to express opinions. This bold claim prompted Chum to respond, “Tu sunega tab bolega na, tu sunega tab na saala,” highlighting Avinash’s reluctance to listen.

As the argument heightened, Avinash became increasingly aggressive. Other housemates stepped in to separate them, but the situation escalated further, prompting Rajat Dalal to suggest Avinash's eviction after the physical confrontation. This unexpected suggestion shocked many, and after a brief discussion, the housemates decided to vote out Avinash. His departure significantly shifted the dynamics in the Bigg Boss house, leaving contestants and viewers to consider the implications of his absence. The heated exchanges and drama highlighted the intense emotions and rivalries that characterize the reality show, keeping fans eager for what comes next. The latest episode also featured several fights.

The fallout from Avinash’s eviction has left the remaining housemates in shock and reflection, with many, especially Chum, reevaluating their alliances and strategies. As tensions rise, the shifting dynamics in the house remain uncertain. Upcoming episodes promise more intrigue, as housemates navigate their relationships carefully. With Avinash gone, new rivalries may emerge, and contestants will need to adapt to the rapidly changing environment as they compete for the Bigg Boss 18 title. Fans are keenly anticipating how this dramatic exit will affect gameplay and friendships in the coming weeks. Avinash's sudden eviction has left everyone in shock.