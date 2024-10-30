Bigg Boss 18 Latest Promo: Vivian Dsena’s Wife Nouran Aly Warns Karan Veer Mehra to Not to Drag Family In The Game (Watch Promo)

Karan Veer Mehra, the most talked-about contestant of Bigg Boss 18, has received a warning from Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly. In a recently released promo on Instagram, Karan and Vivian engage in an argument, during which Karan mentions Vivian's family. Nouran responded with a social media post urging Karan to refrain from involving their family in the show. In the promo, Shilpa Shirodkar advises Vivian to act fairly if he assumes a mentorship role, to which Vivian replies that he has not taken on such a role.

Shortly after, Karan pulls Vivian aside to caution him about his words, reminding him that his family is watching. Later, Vivian discusses with other contestants how Karan drags his family into disputes. Meanwhile, Karan is heard shouting, “Mera dost nahi hai vo [He is not my friend],” and calls Vivian “Stupid number 1.”

Nouran Aly also shared a note on her Instagram Stories, asking Karan to stop dragging Vivian's family into the reality show and to focus on his own game. She expressed pride in Vivian, stating, "From here I'm telling Mr. Karanveer Mehra to stop dragging us as VD's family. We are watching, proud of him, loving him, and always by his side. Please KV, concentrate on yourself and your game only. Play fair." Additionally, Nouran took a jab at Karan Veer Mehra in another post, saying, “Someone should give him an award for backbiting. If Vivian does well, he’s a friend; if he does poorly, I don’t know him... Hypocrisy at its peak. Feeling so bad for Vivian Dsena.”