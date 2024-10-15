Bigg Boss 18: Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte Leaves Show Over Pending Court Case, Reports

Bigg Boss 18 has been entertaining since day one, thanks to a well-curated mix of contestants. Recently, Gunaratna Sadavarte, a lawyer, has drawn attention for his entertaining behavior. However, he has left the house due to a pending High Court case, which the court found concerning given his participation in the show.

A viral social media post suggests that Gunaratna has been permanently evicted. He is involved in the Maratha reservation case and filed a petition against it. His absence during a recent hearing led the court to question his commitment, especially since he is the original petitioner. Other lawyers pointed out that he was in Bigg Boss, which displeased the court. Although Sadavarte had previously requested to present his argument first, he is now considered missing. The next hearing is set for November 19, with Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf representing the state.

🚨 BREAKING! Gunratan Sadavarte has been taken out of the house for his case. He might join the show later. #BiggBoss18 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 14, 2024

Following Sadavarte's exit, fans have expressed their disappointment online, with comments like "he was the only entertainer" and "if Gunaratna is gone, there's no fun." There are ongoing discussions about the possibility of his return after the case concludes.