Bigg Boss 18 Nomination Task: Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal Among Contestants Facing Elimination In Second week

Bigg Boss 18, the popular reality show, is generating buzz among viewers due to its entertaining twists and the dramatic behavior of the contestants. There is excitement surrounding the nomination process, as media reports suggest that this week could feature a double elimination, potentially removing two contestants from the house. The audience is eagerly awaiting the upcoming nominations.

Currently at risk of elimination are the following contestants, as Hema Sharma has already been evicted:

Muskan Bamne Naira Banerjee Avinash Mishra Vivian Dsena Rajat Dalal

Lady Khabari, a former contestant known for providing updates on Bigg Boss, has shared the names of those nominated. The show is filled with drama, emotion, and suspense, with reports indicating that Muskan Bamne and Naira Banerjee may be at risk of elimination, although no official announcements have been made.

To recap last week's nominations, 10 contestants were nominated, resulting in Hema Sharma being the first to be evicted. The nominated contestants included Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karanvir Mehra, Avinash Mishra, and Alice Kaushik, while Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne were already on the list. In total, 10 contestants were up for eviction from Bigg Boss.