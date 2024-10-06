Bigg Boss 18 Premiere: Know the Theme, Rumoured Contestants, and When to Watch!

The controversial show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, returns for its 18th season. The stage is set for October 6, featuring popular television and film stars entering the famous house. The news season will be premiered at 9 PM IST on Colors TV and streaming on JioCinema. Known for its high voltage drama and entertainment, this year we will see the “Time Ka Taandav” theme. The contestants' promos and Bigg boss 18 teasers has created a hype and excitement among audience.

The upcoming 18th season of Bigg Boss will feature 18 contestants vying for the winner's title in the iconic house, with the official contestant list still pending confirmation. Teasers and promos have generated excitement among fans, hinting at major surprises. Rumored contestants include television personalities and social media influencers such as Nia Sharma and Akriti Negi, alongside figures like Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Singh Bagga, suggesting a season filled with drama. Additionally, familiar faces from the film industry may also participate, further enhancing anticipation for the season.

Here is a list of 20 probable contestants of Bigg Boss 18:

– Nia Sharma (TV Actress)

– Hem lata Sharma (AKA Viral Bhabhi)

– Nyra Banerjee (TV Actress)



– Muskan Bamne (TV Actress)



– Tanjinder Pal Singh Bagga (Politician)



– Rajat Dalal (Youtuber)



– Chum Darang (Arunachalee Actress)



– Atul Kishan (Social Activist)

– Karanveer Mehra (TV Actor)



– Shehzada Dhami (TV Actor)



– Vivian Dsena (TV Actor)



– Eisha Singh (TV Actress)



– Shrutika Raj Arjun (Actress)

– Chahat Pandey (TV Actress)

– Shilpa Shirodkar (TV and Bollywood Actress)



– Avinash Mishra (TV Actor)

– Alice Kaushik (TV Actress)



– Sara Arfeen Khan (Actress and Arfeen Khan’s Wife)

– Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s Life Coach)

– Gunaratna Sadavarte (Advocate)



A New Theme: “Time Ka Taandav”

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss 18, themed "Time Ka Taandav," is set to introduce heightened intrigue and suspense, with fans anticipating intense rivalries, unexpected friendships, and time-themed challenges that promise nail-biting moments. With the grand premiere approaching, host Salman Khan is expected to deliver his trademark charisma and humor, while the redesigned house aligns with the theme to enhance the drama. Viewers are eager to witness both the revival of past rivalries and the emergence of new ones, contributing to the show's reputation for high-voltage drama and excitement.