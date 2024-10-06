Bigg Boss 18 Premiere: Shri Aniruddhacharya Gifts Bhagavad Gita to Salman Khan Ahead of Launch

Television's popular show Bigg Boss 18 is premiering tonight, with host Salman Khan set to welcome the contestants. Pictures and videos of Salman from the show's set are going viral on social media, generating significant buzz among fans. One particularly interesting photo features the renowned spiritual guru Baba Aniruddhacharya, who was spotted on the set presenting Salman with a Bhagavad Gita as a gift.

In the viral image, Baba Aniruddhacharya is seen handing the holy scripture to Salman, who graciously accepts it with a broad smile. The spiritual guru shared the photo on his social media, captioning it in Hindi with a message that roughly translates to: "On the sets of Bigg Boss 18, I presented the Gita to Salman Khan and blessed all the members going inside the house. Do watch tomorrow at 9 PM on Colors TV."

It's important to note that Baba Aniruddhacharya is not a contestant on the show; he attended the grand premiere to bless this season's participants.

About Bigg Boss 18

A day before the grand premiere episode, the show's makers released several promos, providing glimpses of the new season's interiors. In one promo, host Salman Khan interacts with Artificial Intelligence (AI) versions of himself from the past and future.

Additional promos have hinted at potential contestants for this 18th season, and earlier today, the creators shared details about the Bigg Boss house's decor. Bigg Boss 18 will air on Colors TV daily during prime time, with fans also able to watch new and previous episodes on JioCinema.