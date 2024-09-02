Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan Set to Return as Host Amid Injury Speculation; Shooting Soon to Begin

Salman Khan and 'Bigg Boss' have become synonymous, with fans often getting upset at the thought of anyone else hosting the show. Recently, Anil Kapoor hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT', but the audience is now eagerly awaiting 'Bigg Boss 18'. Rumors had circulated that Salman Khan might not host this season due to an injury, but these rumors have been put to rest. It has now been confirmed that Salman will soon shoot the promo for 'Bigg Boss 18'.

A video of Salman Khan went viral two days ago, showing him struggling to get up from a sofa during an event in Mumbai. The actor has reportedly suffered a serious back injury, which has caused him to need support when moving. His weight also appears to have increased, further fueling speculation that he might not be able to host 'Bigg Boss 18'. However, these concerns have proven to be unfounded. Despite his injury, Salman is fulfilling his work commitments and has even shot scenes for his upcoming movie 'Sikandar'. Media reports also suggest that he will indeed shoot the promo for 'Bigg Boss 18'.

If Salman Khan does not host 'Bigg Boss', many fans believe the show would be a flop. The audience is not ready to accept anyone else in his place. Bhaijaan, as he is affectionately known, has captivated so many viewers that it's hard to imagine the show without him. While the details about the contestants and the start date for 'Bigg Boss 18' have not yet been revealed, reports indicate that the show is likely to begin on October 5.

In addition to his work on 'Bigg Boss' and 'Sikandar', Salman Khan is also busy with his upcoming film *The Bull*, which is expected to release on Eid next year.