AP Dhillon Attacked: Gun Shots Fired Outside Singer's Residence In Canada; Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

A shooting incident has been reported outside the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. According to reports, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Reports suggest that Bishnoi's motive was related to his (Dhillion) recent appearance with Bollywood star Salman Khan. A social media message circulating claimed that on the night of September 1, the gang carried out shootings at two locations in Canada—one on Victoria Island and another in Woodbridge, Toronto.

Referring to his ties with Salman, the gang warned him to 'stay within his limits, or face a 'dog's death'.Officials are currently investigating the incident to ascertain the precise motive behind the shooting and to ensure the safety of those involved.

Firing outside the house of Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. Lawlessness under Justin Trudeau Govt.



Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang behind the firing.



Gangsters have threatened Dhillon asking him to stay in his limits or he would meet a dog's death. pic.twitter.com/nKY8uMVtIY — Avinash K S🇮🇳 (@AvinashKS14) September 2, 2024

Last month, AP Dhillon released a song titled 'Old Money.' The video of the track featured Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. In April, gun shots were fired shots outside Salman's residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. The Mumbai Police had filed chargesheet against nine accused including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Some of the hits of the Punjabi singer and rapper are 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses', 'Toxic', 'Insane', 'Ma Belle', 'Fake', 'Deadly', and others. The attackers, who have fired shots outside Dhillon's home in Canada, have not been identified yet. Canada Police has not shared any official statement on the matter.