Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Tensions Rise as Avinash Mishra Faces Off Against Karanveer Mehra (Watch Video)

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 has sparked much discussion, primarily due to the contestants and the guests. In Sunday’s episode, the cast enjoyed a break, but a new task has brought tensions back to the forefront. A recent promo from Colors TV highlights a heated exchange between Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra.

Who do you think will win as the promo suggests? The official page posed this question alongside the video. During the episode, Karanveer confronted Avinash, questioning his relevance with “Who knows you?” Avinash shot back, reminding Karanveer of his own departure from the show. Karanveer bragged about being associated with a win, while pointing out that Avinash had been part of a mass eviction.

Karanveer further taunted Avinash, saying he was number 37 in the eviction count and that 36 others had exited before him, drawing attention from the housemates. The episode began with friends Avinash, Esha, and Alice Kaushik embroiled in a dispute, which escalated when Alice criticized Esha for disrespecting Shilpa Shirodkar. Bigg Boss also introduced a new task named “Time God,” and Afrin Khan was crowned with this title for his strategic gameplay, managing to stay safe amid the chaos and controversy in the house.