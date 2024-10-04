Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law, to join the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan

Shilpa Shirodkar, known for her role in 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan' and collaborations with numerous Bollywood stars, is set to join the controversial show Bigg Boss 18. Colors TV has launched a promo featuring an undisclosed actress, whose identity is heavily speculated to be Shirodkar based on the clues provided.

The teaser showcases only her voice, stating, "People call me the sensational queen of the 90s. I've worked with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Shahrukh Khan. My dream was to work with Salman, and now it’s coming true." The producers added, "The one who dreamed is coming to fulfill it in 'Bigg Boss 18'." Although her identity remains a secret, many on social media believe it is Shirodkar.

Actress Anita H. Reddy also hinted at this by commenting, "I am already glued to the TV. Kill it," expressing her enthusiasm for Shilpa's participation. Confirmation of her identity will come from the producers, and viewers can find out during the premiere episode of 'Bigg Boss 18' this Sunday at 9 pm. Salman Khan's popular reality show returns on October 6, along with much speculation about the stars participating, including a promo featuring the unidentified actress.