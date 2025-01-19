Bigg Boss 18 Update: Eisha Singh Eliminated from Race to Finale, Finishes at Top 6th Position

The grand finale of the 18th season has begun with a bang, and the excitement among fans can clearly be seen on social media, with trending hashtags. In the finale, Vivian Dsena, Karanvir Mehra, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal have all made it to the finale, competing for the trophy.

Eisha Singh became first one to get eliminated from the finale race, leaving Vivian Dsena, Karanvir Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal in top 5.

The winner of Bigg Boss 18 is expected to receive a prize of around ₹40 to 50 lakhs along with the prestigious trophy. Fans are speculating that either Rajat Dalal or Vivian Dsena may be the favorite to win based on current voting trends and social media buzz. The finale will be a night full of drama, dance, and excitement, as the six finalists battle it out for the grand prize.