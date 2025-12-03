‘Bigg Boss 19’: Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar channel their inner ‘Desi Boyz’

Mumbai, Dec 3 Former “Bigg Boss 19” contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar brought back their inner “Desi Boyz” as they grooved to the title track “Make Some Noise for Desi Boyz” from the 2011 film.

Awez, who was evicted on day 35, and Abhishek, who was shown the exit by his friend Pranit More on the 77th day of the controversial reality show, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of themselves dancing to the hit track sung by KK.

For the caption, in a collaborative post they wrote: “Abhishek X Awez #Desiboys.”

Desi Boyz is a film directed by debutant Rohit Dhawan, the son of director David Dhawan.The film stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh. The film follows Jignesh and Nikhil, who lose their jobs and have no option but to work as strippers to earn a livelihood. However, their act not only tests their friendship but also creates problems in their love life.

Talking about Bigg Boss 19, which is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, is all set for its grand finale on December 6. The show is currently left with Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik competing for the trophy.

However, it is reported that Malti will be shown the exit during the mid-week elimination in the coming episode.

Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show began with names such as Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badeshah, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri as housemates.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan serves as a host for the show, which airs on Colors and JioHostar.

