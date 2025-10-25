Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama Out of House This Weekend Ka Vaar?

Bigg Boss 19 has come on interesting turn where each day is filled with lot of entertainment. On one hand Amaal Malik and Tanya Mittal's friendship frayed, Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama engaged in an argument. But this was just a teaser, as host Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding the housemates on Weekend Ka Vaar, not one but two evictions will leave contestants in shock. According to Bigg Boss Tak, which provides the latest updates on Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama and Basir Ali have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in this week's double eviction. Fans wondering about the secret room have been informed that there will be no secret room drama.

Both Nehal and Baseer are one of the strongest contenders in the house and their eviction has left fans are disappointed by the decision, with some expressing they will no longer watch Bigg Boss. One user lamented the cancellation of the secret room, while another predicted Praneet will now win due to its absence.

This week's nominations include only four contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Basir Ali, Praneet More, and Nehal Chudasama. Amaal Malik has reportedly left the show due to health reasons, though there's been no official confirmation.