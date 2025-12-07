Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Salman Khan Schools Baseer Ali For Criticizing Show and Unfollowing Nehal Chudasama, Says...

Bigg Boss 19 finale has started with the bang with top 5 contestant fighting for trophy. Ex-contestants are also present to experience finale including Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. Baseer Ali after getting evicted from the house criticized show for being unfair and he was more deserving person from others. Salman Khan addressed this issue and slammed Baseer for criticizing show and still being in finale.

Salman Khan unleashes himself at Baseer Ali for badmouthing the show and Nehal Chudassama. Salman said he still needed the show, that's why he is back for finale. He also asked Nehal did she unfollowed Baseer after getting evicted. Nehal stated that she didn't unfollow him but he did after seeing her one story. They started fighting, but Salaman Khan intervene and changed the topic.

After a season of intense competition, Bigg Boss 19 culminates in a grand finale where Salman Khan will announce the winner. Finalists Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More are vying for the diamond-studded trophy. The finale will feature celebrity performances, including a speculated performance by finalist Farrhana Bhatt with former co-contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Nehal Chudasama. A recent promo showcases the trio performing to "Hangama Ho Gaya" and "Ghafoor" in golden outfits.