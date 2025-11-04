Bigg Boss 19: Rohan Mehra slams Bigg Boss for a misleading promo on Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

Mumbai Nov 4 Television actor and former Bigg Boss season 10 contestant Rohan Mehra has come out in support of BB 19 contestant and actress Ashnoor Kaur, slamming the BB makers for editing their promos in a misleading way.

The actor slammed BB makers for editing their promos around Ashnoor Kaur and contestant Abhishek Bajaj in such a way that it portrays them falling in love. Taking to his social media account, Rohan wrote, “Stop twisting every normal conversation between Abhishek and Ashnoor into a fake love angle. Not every interaction is a romance plot.

The way the promos are being edited is completely misleading and unfair. @ashnoorkaur03” The actor had earlier come out in Ashnoor's support when she was body-shamed by fellow housemates Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Sharing a video of the three body-shaming Ashnoor, behind her back, Rohan back then had written, “Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial,” giving a thumbs down emoticon. In one of the live feeds that aired last week, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were seen gossiping about Ashnoor's sudden weight gain.

Tanya was seen telling Neelam that despite hitting the gym every single day without fail, Ashnoor had still been putting on weight. To this Neelam had added that despite Ashnoor hitting the gym, working out every single day and doing nothing else in the house, she was surprised as to how Ashnoor was still putting on weight. The girls were also seen discussing the dress Ashnoor wore during the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Both unanimously agreed that the outfit did not suit Ashnoor’s body type, especially since she had put on weight. Towards the end of the video, Tanya was heard saying that if the dress that Ashnoor wore had been worn by Tanya herself or Neelam, it would have looked much prettier.

Talking about Rohan and Ashnoor, the two were a part of the iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

They essayed the role of siblings, and even in real life, the two continue to maintain a similar bond. Rohan has always been seen coming out in support of Ashnoor during her BB 19 stint.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor