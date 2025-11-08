Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Exposes Tanya Mittal’s Game Plan Against Amaal Mallik on Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 host, Salman Khan took a dig at Tanya Mittal in connection with Amaal Mallik. In recent promo Salman reprimanded Tanya for plotting against Amaal Malik and provoking him by calling him "bhaiya." Tanya was shocked by this revelation, while Amaal Malik was seen smiling. In the recent "Weekend Ka Vaar" promo, Salman Khan once again reprimanded the housemates. This time, Tanya Mittal is the target, whose game plan Salman has completely exposed.

Salman revealed Tanya's failed attempt to nominate Amaal, pointing out that Bigg Boss prevented her from even naming him. He criticized her build-up and intention to provoke Amaal, which ultimately fell flat. Tanya's reaction was one of disappointment, while Amaal, initially shocked, later smiled at the situation.

Salman Khan called out Tanya Mittal, Kunika Sadanand, and Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. He also cautioned Amaal Malik about Tanya's manipulative tactics, revealing her plan to provoke him by calling him "bhaiya" in front of everyone and nominating him to justify targeting him, a chance Bigg Boss didn't provide.