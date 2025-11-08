Watch: Pranit More’s Surprise Entry in Bigg Boss 19 Leaves Contestants Stunned, Video Goes Viral

Pranit More has created a great impact which is loyalty and real game in Bigg Boss 19 house. After getting evicted from Bigg Boss last week he is trending on social media. 'Bring Pranit Back' hashtag has been trending on X. Video of his unique entry has gone viral on social media.

On Friday, Pranit made surprise entry in house, leaving some contestant shock while some happy. Pranit was seen hiding in one of the compartment of store room. Neelam enters room and see something lying in compartment. She gets scared and calls everyone. Then enters Farrhana and Mridula and after which Pranit comes out and surprise everyone.

About Pranit More Eviction

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Sunday came as a shock to fans of 'Bigg Boss' as contestant Pranit More made a sudden exit from the reality TV show due to health reasons. During the episode, host Salman Khan spoke to the housemates and revealed that Pranit had to leave the show on medical grounds. Sharing the news, Salman said that the doctors had just informed the makers about Pranit's condition and his "medical reports." He told the contestant, "It has just come to our attention. The doctor has given us your medical reports. Unfortunately, for medical attention, you will have to step out of the house. You are not eliminated, but the care and attention you need cannot be provided inside this house."

Soon after the episode aired, Pranit's team shared an update about his health on social media to clear any doubts and worries about his condition. In the post, they informed fans that he was recovering well and thanked everyone for their "love, support, and prayers."