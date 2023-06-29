"Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes," says Taylor Armstrong

Kansas [US], June 29 : The well-known TV personality Taylor Armstrong believes that love knows no bounds. During a recent episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', the 52-year-old Bravolebrity disclosed she is bisexual and discussed a long-term relationship she once had with a woman, reported People.

Armstrong, who appears on the Bravo show as a "friend of a housewife" this season, joined the ladies on their girl's vacation to Montana and revealed some personal information with them.

"Are you [bisexual]?" newcomer Jennifer Pendantri asked, to which Taylor joked, "Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?"

Before marrying her late first husband Russell, the former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was in a five-year relationship with another woman. "Hell, I know marriages that don't last that long," she laughed.

"Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes," Taylor explained to the cameras. "I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love," according to People.

In 2004, the reality star married Russell Armstrong, and in 2006, their daughter Kennedy was born. Taylor filed for divorce in July 2011, citing physical and verbal violence as the reason for their split.

Her estranged venture capitalist husband committed suicide in his Los Angeles home the next month. He was 47.

Taylor later married attorney John Bluher in 2014. The couple moved to Orange County where they live with Kennedy, now 17.

Taylor spoke to People at BravoCon in October 2022 about joining RHOC and how it will differ from her horrific stint on 'RHOBH'.

"I went through so much trauma when I was on Beverly Hills," she said. "And now I'm getting to have such a fresh perspective of just being with the ladies and having fun and speaking my truth and not being concerned about what it's like to actually go home at the end of the day."

Referencing her marriage troubles with Russell, Taylor noted, "When I was on Beverly Hills, I had a friend of mine call me [during] season 1 and said, 'I don't know who that girl is on that show, but it's not you. Like, I've known you for 20 years, and you seem nothing like yourself.' I really was having so much drama at home with my marriage and the abuse in my life that I didn't really get a chance to be myself."

The OG admitted that the abuse caused her to become "a shell" of herself, whom she didn't recognise when she watching the show back.

"I just became a ghost, really," she explained. "And when I watched season 1 of Beverly Hills, I was like, 'Eek!' I was like a Stepford Wife. It was just weird to even watch myself realizing I had lost a lot of laughter and a lot of life. So now that I have it back, I'm excited for the fans and the viewers and people who are also coming off of the domestic violence situation to know there is life after."

Taylor also said it felt "freeing to just be like, 'Here's who I am.'"

"People are going to get to know a different side of me," she reiterated about her time on 'RHOC', reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor